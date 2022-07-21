Advertisement

‘I’m frustrated’ | Oak Ridge residents say mail delivery is a mess

People in Oak Ridge said their mail was delayed up to a week causing concern over bills and important documents.
Mail Delivery Mess
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Oak Ridge said their mail was delayed up to a week, causing concern over bills and important documents.

“I’m frustrated,” Robert Sexton said. “Just makes ya feel insecure.”

Sexton said he received a package on Friday but no letters or bills for a week. He called the United States Postal Service to get help.

“He said the post office was delivering packages because they felt they were more important. I said what about the bills and stuff like that? He said that they were only focusing on delivering packages right now,” Sexton said.

Roger Johnson said he’s also fed up with the inconsistent mail delivery.

“Aggravating, for sure,” Johnson said. “I could see a temporary problem, but we need to fix this.”

Johnson said he went to the post office on Tuesday to pick up his mail. A worker said it was still on a truck.

“It’s a bother. But it is a change in how we’re treated in our neighborhood,” Johnson explained. “I love my mail carriers. They work hard; I know they do.”

WVLT News contacted USPS. A spokesperson provided this statement:

But Sexton wondered how long the problem would linger.

“I don’t know how we ended up the short straw? We’re all citizens; we’re all taxpayers; we’re all voters. It’s a federal government agency. I don’t understand how you can just decide; well we’re not going to deliver there,” Sexton said.

