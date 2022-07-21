‘I’m frustrated’ | Oak Ridge residents say mail delivery is a mess

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Oak Ridge said their mail was delayed up to a week, causing concern over bills and important documents.

“I’m frustrated,” Robert Sexton said. “Just makes ya feel insecure.”

Sexton said he received a package on Friday but no letters or bills for a week. He called the United States Postal Service to get help.

“He said the post office was delivering packages because they felt they were more important. I said what about the bills and stuff like that? He said that they were only focusing on delivering packages right now,” Sexton said.

Roger Johnson said he’s also fed up with the inconsistent mail delivery.

“Aggravating, for sure,” Johnson said. “I could see a temporary problem, but we need to fix this.”

Johnson said he went to the post office on Tuesday to pick up his mail. A worker said it was still on a truck.

“It’s a bother. But it is a change in how we’re treated in our neighborhood,” Johnson explained. “I love my mail carriers. They work hard; I know they do.”

WVLT News contacted USPS. A spokesperson provided this statement:

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Oak Ridge community. Local management is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. Staffing issues are being addressed through job fairs scheduled tomorrow, July 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in multiple locations in Tennessee. We are looking to bolster our workforce with additional delivery personnel. We appreciate our customers’ patience. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a supervisor or manager at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.

But Sexton wondered how long the problem would linger.

“I don’t know how we ended up the short straw? We’re all citizens; we’re all taxpayers; we’re all voters. It’s a federal government agency. I don’t understand how you can just decide; well we’re not going to deliver there,” Sexton said.

