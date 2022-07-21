KPD attempting to make contact with man who fled during traffic stop
Officials said they believe the man was in an apartment in Western Heights.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are attempting to make contact with a man wanted for questioning after he fled from officers Thursday evening.
According to a social media post, negotiators and the Special Operations Squad are on the scene making efforts to contact the man who fled from officers after an attempted traffic stop on I-40.
Officials said they believe the man is in an apartment in Western Heights.
This story is developing.
