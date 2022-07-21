Advertisement

KPD attempting to make contact with man who fled during traffic stop

Officials said they believe the man was in an apartment in Western Heights.
Knoxville Police Department officials on scene attempting to make contact with wanted man.
Knoxville Police Department officials on scene attempting to make contact with wanted man.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are attempting to make contact with a man wanted for questioning after he fled from officers Thursday evening.

According to a social media post, negotiators and the Special Operations Squad are on the scene making efforts to contact the man who fled from officers after an attempted traffic stop on I-40.

Officials said they believe the man is in an apartment in Western Heights.

This story is developing.

