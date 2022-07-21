Many questions, few answers to why heavy police presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, TN. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation bus sat alongside a Drug Enforcement Agency bus on the tarmac of the Morristown Regional Airport Wednesday.

A viewer told WVLT News the two agencies were working alongside two Tennessee Highway Patrol Helicopters flying out of the airport.

Neighbors in the area saw the buses and had questions about what they were doing.

“If this is a drill, that’s one thing but, I would think someone from the city of Morristown would know something about this,” said Chris Bivens, a Morristown city councilman for the 2nd ward and a neighbor to the airport. “To where the people in the city and my ward would not be worried about this.”

Bivens said the buses have been at the airport for days but make little noise as the helicopters accompanying them come and go.

“Aw, you don’t hear a thing; you just hear their generator start-up,” said Bivens.

In an email to WVLT News, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, “we have agents in that area working alongside numerous other law enforcement agencies as part of an ongoing operation. Due to the fact that the operation is ongoing, that’s the extent of what I can provide at this stage.”

Meanwhile, the United States Drug Enforcement Agency said it has no comment at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, to which one of the helicopters belongs, did not respond to WVLT News’ request for comment.

Both the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office and the Morristown City Police Department were unaware of the police activity taking place at the airport.

While Bivens wished the city would have been made aware of what was going on at the airport within its city limits.

“As far as we know in the city of Morristown this means nothing to us whatsoever,” Bivens said.

While questions remain, Bivens added people should not be worried about the activity as long as they don’t break the law.

“No, no, no none whatsoever. No, no not at all, whatsoever, none,” Bivens said. “I don’t know what they’re doing; I don’t care what they’re doing. Like I say, I live here. If you don’t do anything wrong, you don’t have anything to worry about.”

Workers at Morristown Regional Airport told WVLT News only that they only had requests to fly out of the airport.

Workers at a flight training school adjacent to the airport terminal did not want to go on camera but told WVLT News the agencies often work out of the airport this time of the year on marijuana eradication missions.

