Advertisement

Powell family picking up the pieces after trees fall on home

“I mean, that was a new experience to see the roof of your house coming down on you.”
“I mean, that was a new experience to see the roof of your house coming down on you.”
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell family is recovering after two trees fell on their home Wednesday night during a severe storm.

Adam Chitwood told WVLT News he heard the rain, followed by a loud boom. He said he woke up to see a tree coming right for him and his family.

“I decided to go to bed and woke up to the ceiling coming down,” Chitwood said. “I didn’t think the winds were that bad but obviously it was pretty bad.”

Fortunately, the tree stopped short. After the incident, Chitwood said he went looking for his son and dogs.

“Yeah, it was pretty frightful to see that,” he said. “I mean, that was a new experience to see the roof of your house coming down on you.”

The family made it out okay, and plans to stay with other family members while they work out repairs with their insurance. Chitwood said that the safety of his family is the important thing at the end of the day.

“It is what it is. We’re all safe. It’s a hole in the house. It’ll be fixed; it’ll be replaced,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Samuel Anderson, 33.
Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee
Lightning in Gibbs
East Tenn. storms cause power outages, flooding, damage
File image
Two dead after wreck in Loudon County

Latest News

Sevierville explosion
Explosion reported near Sevierville airport
More heavy storms close Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
More heavy storms close Greenbrier area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Lightning in Gibbs
East Tenn. storms cause power outages, flooding, damage
Getting hot
Drying out after morning storms with intense heat