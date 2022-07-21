Powell family picking up the pieces after trees fall on home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell family is recovering after two trees fell on their home Wednesday night during a severe storm.

Adam Chitwood told WVLT News he heard the rain, followed by a loud boom. He said he woke up to see a tree coming right for him and his family.

“I decided to go to bed and woke up to the ceiling coming down,” Chitwood said. “I didn’t think the winds were that bad but obviously it was pretty bad.”

Fortunately, the tree stopped short. After the incident, Chitwood said he went looking for his son and dogs.

“Yeah, it was pretty frightful to see that,” he said. “I mean, that was a new experience to see the roof of your house coming down on you.”

The family made it out okay, and plans to stay with other family members while they work out repairs with their insurance. Chitwood said that the safety of his family is the important thing at the end of the day.

“It is what it is. We’re all safe. It’s a hole in the house. It’ll be fixed; it’ll be replaced,” he said.

