Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition.

The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.

“The sand represents survivors of manipulation and exploitation who fall through the cracks of society - social, economic, and political systems - and this symbolic, collective action reminds us that we all have a part to play in the fight against trafficking in our communities,” a spokesperson said.

The CCAHT announced that it would be hosting a public screening of the “Surviving Sex Trafficking” film in honor of its Red Sand Project.

According to a release, the public screening will take place on Wednesday, July 27 at 6:00 p.m. in North Knoxville at the Central Cinema, located at 1205 North Central Street.

According to the website, the movie “examines the ongoing struggles of those survivors as they desperately fight to break free of their past, heal their bodies and minds, reconnect with a world of hope, and reclaim their lost humanity.”

The screening is free and open to the public. Those interested in reserving a ticket can do so here.

The CCAHT is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating human trafficking in East Tennessee, according to its website.

