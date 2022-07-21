Richy Kreme Donuts to open shop in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Richy Kreme Donuts announced it would be coming to Knoxville after months of requests about opening a shop outside Maryville.

“For months, we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville,” a spokesperson said. “We are so happy to formally announce that the rumors are true, we are coming. And as many of you guessed, we are coming to Rocky Hill.”

A spokesperson said that Pop’s Original Donuts reached out to the owners of the popular doughnut shop, and after many discussions, a deal was made.

Richy Kreme was founded in 1948 by Marion Richardson in Maryville at the exact location where people get the sweet treats today, made from the same recipe said to be “with love, by hand, one at a time.”

The owners said when they purchased the shop in 2021, they committed themselves to returning it to its glory days of quality doughnuts and a community focus. Therefore, over the next week, they will be sharing stories of heartfelt memories that make the shop special to Maryville.

As of now, an opening date has not been announced.

“So Knoxville, tell your friends….It’s not just a Maryville thing anymore!”

