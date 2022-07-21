Several people get stuck at Knoxville apartment complex after severe flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday’s downpour of rain left several people stuck at the University Walk apartment complex in Fort Sanders near downtown Knoxville.

Reilly Swanson, who lives at the apartment complex, said she had never seen high flooding in the area while living there. Swanson said the water was so high that she had to call for a ride to get to work.

”It woke me up at 5 a.m., and it was pouring and thundering lighting. I didn’t really think anything of it again, and then when I woke up to go to work, my car was in a foot of water. I could drive it out, but I couldn’t get it out of the gates or anything, so I had to park it again and ask if my dad can come get me,” explained Swanson.

Several parking lots of the apartment complex had severe flooding Thursday morning, leaving many cars flooded out or trapped in high water.

Roommates Cameron Hamann and Madison Richardson said they are some of the several people who live in at University Walk and were stuck inside as a result of the flooding.

Richardson said her car was underwater, and she didn’t notice it until she went outside to leave for work.

“I grabbed my keys. I got my work clothes off. And I changed so fast and ran downstairs and there everyone that had cars back there. There was a bunch of us that just were standing there dumbfounded of what to do,” shared Richardson.

Chris Howley, the City of Knoxville engineering planning chief, said he wasn’t sure how long it would take to drain the water down to a safe level to fix the blocked drainage system.

“We have just got pumps brought out to sight; in just the last half an hour we have turned those pumps on and are beginning to pump that water down,” shared Howley.

Howley said power at the University Walk complex is temporarily shut off as a safety precaution after last night’s rain caused severe flooding in the parking lot, rising over the transformer that supplies power to the area.

We will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.