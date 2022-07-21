Tenn. child at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe after more than a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child who has been at the center of an Endangered Child Alert for over a year has been found safe, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

UPDATE: After more than 13 months at the center of this Endangered Child Alert, we are very happy to share that Carter Neal has been located and is safe!



— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 21, 2022

Carter Neal, 13, was first reported missing in June of 2021 out of Tipton County. At the time, it was thought that he may have been with his non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn.

Thirteen months later, he has been located safe.

