Tenn. child at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe after more than a year

Carter Neal, 13, was first reported missing in June of 2021.
Carter Neal
Carter Neal(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A child who has been at the center of an Endangered Child Alert for over a year has been found safe, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Carter Neal, 13, was first reported missing in June of 2021 out of Tipton County. At the time, it was thought that he may have been with his non-custodial mother, Hailey Whitehorn.

Thirteen months later, he has been located safe.

