Advertisement

Tennessee football set to take podium for final day of SEC Media Days

Tennessee football hoping to make an appearance in 2022 NFL Draft
Tennessee football hoping to make an appearance in 2022 NFL Draft(WVLT)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football team fought through a few weather delays ahead of their arrival in Atlanta for the SEC Media Days.

The Volunteers are set to take the podium later Thursday morning for the final day of the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Joining second-year head coach Josh Heupel are redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and senior defensive back Trevon Flowers.

Hooker enters his sixth and final collegiate season as one of the top signal callers in all of college football. He holds the single-season program records in completion percentage (68.0) and passing efficiency (181.4). Hooker became Tennessee’s first Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist since 2006 after racking up 3,561 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns. Hooker is also accomplishing a lot away from the field, including becoming an author of his own book, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

Flowers will be making an appearance in his hometown. The Atlanta native serves as the Vols’ starting safety for the third straight season. In 35 games he had 25 starts and recorded 170 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He ranked sixth among SEC defensive backs with a career-best 82 tackles a year ago.

Tillman is the top returning wide receiver in the SEC and a candidate for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Awards. He owns the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch with seven, a streak that continues entering the fall. He finished his junior campaign with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WVLT will have all the latest coverage from Atlanta for the final day of the 2022 SEC Media Days.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
File image
Two dead after wreck in Loudon County
Samuel Anderson, 33.
Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee
Earlywine (Left) and Jones (Right)
Knoxville police chief fires lieutenant, suspends captain following investigation into racist behavior

Latest News

Drew Gilbert
Program record nine Vols selected in MLB draft
Trey Lispcomb, third base at Tennessee
Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb hopes to hear name called in 2022 MLB Draft
Seven Vols are projected to be selected in 2022 MLB Draft.
Tennessee’s Trey Lipscomb hopes to hear name called in 2022 MLB Draft
Drew Gilbert is the first Tennessee vol to be selected in the 2022 MLB Draft
First Tennessee Vol selected in 2022 MLB Draft