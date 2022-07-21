Tennessee football set to take podium for final day of SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT) - The Tennessee football team fought through a few weather delays ahead of their arrival in Atlanta for the SEC Media Days.

The Volunteers are set to take the podium later Thursday morning for the final day of the 2022 SEC Media Days.

After a little weather delay, the Tennessee #Vols have finally arrived in Atlanta for the 2022 SEC Media Days! pic.twitter.com/IYX0XdmrKr — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 21, 2022

Joining second-year head coach Josh Heupel are redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman and senior defensive back Trevon Flowers.

Hooker enters his sixth and final collegiate season as one of the top signal callers in all of college football. He holds the single-season program records in completion percentage (68.0) and passing efficiency (181.4). Hooker became Tennessee’s first Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist since 2006 after racking up 3,561 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns. Hooker is also accomplishing a lot away from the field, including becoming an author of his own book, “The ABCs of Scripture for Athletes.”

Flowers will be making an appearance in his hometown. The Atlanta native serves as the Vols’ starting safety for the third straight season. In 35 games he had 25 starts and recorded 170 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He ranked sixth among SEC defensive backs with a career-best 82 tackles a year ago.

Tillman is the top returning wide receiver in the SEC and a candidate for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff Awards. He owns the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch with seven, a streak that continues entering the fall. He finished his junior campaign with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WVLT will have all the latest coverage from Atlanta for the final day of the 2022 SEC Media Days.

