Thousands without power amid East Tenn. storms

There could also be standing water for the morning commute, especially north of Interstate 40.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of East Tennesseans had their power knocked off Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Anderson and Knox counties until 1:30 a.m.

A stationary storm brought hour after hour of rain to Knox County and southern Anderson County Wednesday evening. During the storm, the Knoxville Utilities Board reported that more than 7,500 outages had been reported at 11:30 p.m., mainly in the Oak Ridge area.

The Oak Ridge Police Department posted that as of 11:00 p.m., there were multiple trees blocking roadways and knocking out electricity throughout the area due to the storm. A spokesperson said utility crews had responded to the site and urged community members to be careful.

Moving forward, more rain will be arriving early Thursday morning, according to Meteorologist Ben Cathey. He said before 7:00 a.m., some people in the area might have over one inch of fresh rain.

There will also be standing water for the morning commute, especially north of Interstate 40.

