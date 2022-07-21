Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

