Women’s soccer trailblazer honored with Hall of Fame induction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman received recognition for her work getting the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team in its first Olympic game in 1996. She is now being inducted into the United States Adult Soccer Association Hall of Fame.

The United States Women’s Soccer Team won gold in the 1996 Olympics and put athletes like Mia Hamm in the spotlight, being an inspiration for young girls to look up to. Decades ago, people might have doubted the day would ever come.

Childress showed WVLT News copies of letters from national organizations, saying there was a perceived lack of interest in Women’s Soccer. She got to work organizing meetings, starting petitions and eventually putting enough pressure on the United States Congress to get a resolution passed that allowed U.S. Women’s Soccer to be played in the 1996 Olympic Games.

“Women’s soccer being in the Olympics, not only do we have more women participating in college sports, we have a pro league, and a woman president of U.S. Soccer,” said Childress

She hopes the move has inspired the next generation of women to take up soccer as a sport.

