3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday.

The division says said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

