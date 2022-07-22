Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five men were taken into custody after a boater was accidentally shot on the Holston River, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said.

According to the report, five men, identified as Dakota Fawver, Elijah Brown, Elijah Sharp, Noah Parker and Thomas Pratt, were drinking and shooting guns at a small target on the riverbank when the incident happened.

The boater, who was traveling parallel to the five men, was then reportedly hit in the hip. A witness allegedly told officers they had “observed several rounds striking the water before the victim was shot.”

The boater was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the report said.

