Camera data reveals 1,300 noise violations in the last two months

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville installed a noise camera at the intersection of Gay Street and Clinch Avenue to study noise violations from people driving on the street.

It’s a noise reduction camera from a company called 24 Acoustics. Based out of the UK, the company claims on its website that it “has completed over 2,500 projects for over 450 different clients and provides a pragmatic and uncomplicated approach to the assessment and engineering of noise and vibration.”

The cameras caught more than 1,300 violators in 62 days. Carter Hall, the City of Knoxville’s Policy and Business Innovation Manager presented data to City Council on Thursday. Data shows that most noise violations occur at 9 pm or 3 am. He recommends that the city purchases the camera for $27,000.

The city would need to pass a resolution to approve fo the purchase of that camera and pass an additional resolution to enforce the noise violations through a ticket. They talked about discussing that issue during their next meeting.

