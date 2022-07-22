Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case.

“As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.

Everest, Marshall, Skye, Tracker and Zuma collectively gained 1,843 pounds after coming into the organization’s care severely underweight.

The nature of the case prohibited the organization from posting about the horses’ journeys. The case began in 2019 when owner Kelly Ann Davis had horses removed from her place, but some were left on her property, according to officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee.

In 2021, the county took four more horses and began pressing animal cruelty charges. Davis was sentenced to one year of probation, placed on the Tennessee Animal Abuse Registry, prohibited from owning horses in Tennessee, required to surrender all horses and ordered to pay $11,000 for restitution of veterinary bills and court costs.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control, Tennessee State Investigators and Sevier County District Attorney’s Office all worked on the development of the case, according to the Horse Haven of Tennessee officials.

The horses are now available for adoption, the Horse Haven of Tennessee said.

