Getting HOT heading into the weekend, feeling closer to 100 degrees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are getting HOT heading into the weekend! The good news is we do great a break from the rain this weekend as well. The bad news it could feel like 100+ degrees at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting your Friday with some patchy-dense fog and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Highs will get near 95 degrees this afternoon! Expect mostly sunny skies later today with those clear skies continuing overnight. Temperatures drop to near 71 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

While we are mostly dry this weekend, we cannot rule out a stray mountain shower, especially Sunday. Highs will be near 96 degrees both days but feeling closer to 100+ degrees at times. Remember to take breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and wear that sunscreen if you are going to be outside!

Spotty storms return Monday which “cools” us off into the lower 90s. More scattered storms arrive Tuesday and continue to knock those temperatures into the upper 80s. It’ll still be hot, but not as hot.

On and off rain and storms continue into the rest of the new week.

IF we hit 90 each of the next eight days, that puts us at a full YEAR’s worth of 90-degree days. The average is 34, and we currently sit at 27 days!

Friday's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

