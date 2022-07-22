GRAPHIC: Body cameras capture deputy getting shot during dog attack

WARNING: The above video has strong language and can disturb some viewers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warning: The video in this story contains strong language and graphic images. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage documenting the moments a deputy was attacked by a dog then accidentally shot by her partner who intended to shoot the animal.

Officers were called to the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 11:00 p.m. on July 5. While outside, a pit bull came around the mobile home and began attacking Deputy Lydia Driver. Driver’s partner, Jordan Hurst, tried to subdue the dog but inadvertently shot Driver in the leg, officials said in a release.

In the released footage, the dog ran toward Driver, knocking her to the ground.

While the attack occurred, she said, “It’s on me; it’s on me....oh my God!”

Shortly after, Hurst can be heard saying, “Watch out!” as he raises his weapon and fires two shots, hitting Driver.

“Are you okay?” he asked to which she responded, “No, you shot me. Oh, God...I’m hit; I’m hit.”

Afterward, Hurst and another officer placed a tourniquet on Driver’s leg and called for medical assistance.

Driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for emergency surgery. Sheriff Tom Spangler said that she was recovering in the Intensive Care Unit until she was released on July 9. Now, she has begun her rehabilitation process, officials said.

Hurst was put on administrative leave, as per procedure, a release stated.

During an investigation conducted by the Office of Professional Standards, Sergeant Schlossham and Sergeant Champion reviewed the body camera footage, interviewed Hurst and reviewed findings from the Major Crimes Unit.

Officials came to the determination that no general orders were violated during the incident, the investigation documents noted.

When the incident occurred, Sheriff Spangler made the following statement:

Law Enforcement is a dangerous profession; it is unpredictable,” Spangler said. “Officers deal with people and situations the average person will never experience in their lifetime. This incident is unfortunate, but we will get through it together. We are blessed to serve a community who loves and appreciates our men and women; for that, I’m grateful.

Driver had been part of the department since 2015 and recently graduated from the police academy, a KCSO spokesperson said.

The dog that attacked Driver was taken into animal control custody and remains at Young-Williams Animal Center, according to the last update from officials.

Officer Lydia Driver (KCSO)

