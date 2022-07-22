Hot temperatures can affect your medications, pharmacists say

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hometown Pharmacy of Hazard Pharmacist Tyler Wells said many medications are sensitive to temperature changes, whether it is hot or cold outside. Forecasters predict temperatures in the mid 90′s this weekend.

Many people have their medications mailed to them but pharmacists warn patients not to leave them inside their mailboxes for too long.

”Certain medications are sensitive to temperature excursions than others,” said Travis Prewitt, Community Pharmacy Manager at Baptist Health Corbin. “Particularly if they’re refrigerator products like insulins.”

Heat can break down medicines. Color changes, odors or separation of capsules or creams from tablets could mean your medicines got too hot.

”Certain drugs, as they are heated, can break down,” said Tyler Wells, Pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy of Hazard. “Those chemicals that they break down into can be toxic.”

It is not only heat pharmacists worry about - humidity and light exposure can decrease a medicine’s efficacy. Say your dosage of blood pressure medicine is 40 milligrams, those factors could reduce it to 20 milligrams.

“Your hypertension’s maybe not controlled as much, meaning you’re running the risk of the ill effects of that,” said Wells.

If you are out running errands and stop by the pharmacy, pharmacists say you can leave your prescriptions in your car for a short time. You should never leave them in a glove box or trunk because those areas heat up quickly.

“Think of some factors, like packing a cooler if the medication needs to be stored in a cool place,” he said. “Waiting to get a medication when you get to your destination if possible.”

Experts worry about those who take diuretics, especially the elderly when they are outside in the heat.

”We’re out in the heat we’re taking that, we forget about it, we’re maybe not replacing that fluid,” he added. “[It] makes it much more likely for heat exhaustion.”

