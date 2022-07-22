‘I’m not going to let him win’: Floyd Co. deputy speaks about his recovery, honoring the fallen after shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s been three weeks since the deadly ambush style shooting in Allen, Kentucky, that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 along with wounding several others.

Deputy Darrin Lawson was one of the men injured, getting shot in the leg just below the knee.

“Mentally and physically it’s been a rough road so far, but you have to stay positive and think about the good things,” Lawson said. “Thank the good Lord above that I’m still here, and I’m still able to be with my family.”

Friday morning, he had his eighth surgery at UK hospital in Lexington, but he still is at risk of losing his leg.

Doctor’s have repaired his Achilles tendon, nerves, shaved away dead tissue and are waiting for more healing to begin, placing skin grafts to close the wound.

“They are feeling hopeful, but they’re not 100% positive that they can completely salvage it yet,” Lawson said. “We’ve at least got four to five more surgeries to go.”

Lawson says they want to seal the wound for a few weeks before he has more major surgeries.

“The doctor goes in and he sets a rod, trying to get the bone to grow back itself. I know that they told me I’d be in a halo for about four months,” Lawson said.

Doctors tell him, even if they can save his leg, he’s facing more than a year of physical therapy.

As he’s stuck in the hospital, hours away from the Floyd County community, the love and support his helping him continue to fight, saying the love and support is overwhelming.

“It just shows what kind of community we live in that we’re close-knit and that everybody knows each other, and when one person gets hurt the whole community hurts,” Lawson said.

His fiancé Madyson posted a video on Facebook of Lawson reuniting with his 2-year-old daughter Ryan. He says that moment was something he’ll never forget.

“After I was shot and laid there for quite some time not knowing what was going to happen, thinking of her and Madyson it’s what got me through and here I am,” Lawson said. “That night and that time, I really didn’t know if I was ever going to get that feeling again until I woke up and realized that I am going to be OK. I’m still going to continue to breathe, and I’m going to continue to be here.”

He says he is not going to let the man that took the lives of his fallen brothers, take away his life.

“I’m not going to let him win. That man is a coward. He’s an evil human. What he did that day was completely unacceptable, but I will not let someone like that keep me down or keep me from my family or me even going back to work,” Lawson said.

Lawson is dedicating his life to live for the men that did not have that chance.

“Everybody in the community needs to realize we lost three men we’re never going to be able to replace,” he said.

Lawson spoke about each of the fallen heroes with WSAZ.

He called Deputy William Petry a mentor who was always by his side.

“He helped me in more ways than one,” Lawson said. “Just how to be a better man, how to be a better cop. He’s going to be really missed.”

When speaking of Capt. Ralph Frasure, he focused on his 39 years of service, and said he went to school with Frasure’s son.

“Every time I saw Ralph he called me ole blue eyes,” he said. “He devoted his life to Floyd County, and people need to understand what he did for the community, and what his son is going to continue to do.”

Lawson said he couldn’t say enough about Officer Jacob Chaffins and everything he completed in his 28 years of life.

“For him to be so young still and have that much care, that’s incredible,” he said. “That’s devotion, you don’t get that anywhere else. You don’t meet people that want to devote all their time to helping others like Jake did.”

He says he feels a responsibility to make sure the men are always remembered as heroes and their families are taken care of.

“How could you forget somebody or anyone that devoted their life to protecting their community?” Lawson said.

He says law enforcement officers need to be recognized more than ever.

“Show them support if you see them at a gas station or see them at dinner, just let them know you care,” Lawson said.

Lawson also spoke of K-9 Drago who was also killed, saying he was the mascot of the sheriff’s office.

“He saved us countless times on countless investigations, and he’s going to be awfully missed,” he said.

A fundraising lunch is planned for Lawson on Wednesday July 27 at the Old Courthouse in Floyd County.

