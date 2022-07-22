Knox County Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county Friday.

A spokesperson said the Knox County resident “likely” contracted the disease outside of the county more than a week ago.

While other information about the individual was not released, a health department spokesperson said the person did not get hospitalized and is now isolated at home.

Officials said that the risk to a resident of Knox County remains low at this time.

“It’s important to note that though more cases are occurring across the state and the country, the risk to Knox Countians remains low,” a statement from KCHD shared.

Health officials encourage anyone who develops symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as, a new rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or those who have contact with someone with monkeypox to reach out to their doctor or KCHD to get tested.

