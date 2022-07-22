Advertisement

Knox County Health Department confirms first case of monkeypox

The Knox County resident “likely” contracted the disease outside of the county more than a week ago.
The Knox County resident “likely” contracted the disease outside of the county more than a week ago.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the county Friday.

A spokesperson said the Knox County resident “likely” contracted the disease outside of the county more than a week ago.

While other information about the individual was not released, a health department spokesperson said the person did not get hospitalized and is now isolated at home.

Officials said that the risk to a resident of Knox County remains low at this time.

“It’s important to note that though more cases are occurring across the state and the country, the risk to Knox Countians remains low,” a statement from KCHD shared.

Health officials encourage anyone who develops symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as, a new rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or those who have contact with someone with monkeypox to reach out to their doctor or KCHD to get tested.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville explosion
Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant
Cody Johnson, 28, and Sara Novak, 35
Knoxville man and woman arrested for stealing $2,000 worth of hot dogs, hamburgers, report says
Samuel Anderson, 33.
Child sex charges filed against former Knox County Schools employee
Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why
Community members called into the WVLT Newsroom asking about a large presence of police in...
Many questions, few answers to why heavy police presence at Morristown Regional Airport

Latest News

More sun, more heat coming
Mid 90s but feeling hotter on sun-filled weekend
Gowns are now 30% off as the store much get ride of all the inventory.
Sevierville boutique to close next month
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
Sevierville boutique to close next month