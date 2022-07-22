Advertisement

Knoxville food truck workers brace fierce heat to serve customers

Why do some people want to work outdoors when it feels like 100 degrees?
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Why do some people want to work outdoors when it feels like 100 degrees?

Knoxville food truck workers at Central Filling Station in Knoxville said while the food cooks, they roast.

“The summer heat is very challenging,” Across the Pond food truck owner Chris Ruenger said.

Ruenger and his wife wear moisture-wicking clothing to keep cool. They also have a fan in their window to help circulate air and sun shades in the front windows.

“The hardest part is almost trying to stay hydrated,” Ruenger said.

He had electrolyte drinks on hand. He also explained the temperatures haven’t dipped, but sales have.

“This month of July we have definitely felt it impact our normal flow of what we do for business and revenue,” Ruenger said.

CJ’s Taco Truck has also endured the burn. “If it’s 90 degrees out here, it’s at least 120 inside the truck,” CJ’s Taco Truck manager, Nick Burkey, said.

But the heat won’t bring him down. Rain or shine, hot or cold, he’s ready to do his job.

Burkey said, “I like doing this. I’ll do it every single day.”

