Mid 90s but feeling hotter on sun-filled weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are going to feel like 100 degrees or hotter both days this weekend. There are only a couple of very tiny showers help cool us down.

Yet again we cannot escape July rain for long. Rain is back next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. The majority of days this month have actually seen rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our weather is totally dry but still exceptionally humid, behind the latest cold front. It’s a front in name alone because it’s not bringing us cooler weather. In fact Friday afternoon was nearly 10 degrees hotter than Thursday afternoon. Sunshine is out and it is baking. In my car this afternoon, parked in the sunshine, the dash said 109 degrees.

Friday evening is really hot and humid, but stays dry. Most of Saturday is dry as well. Saturday afternoon has a 10% chance of rain. Most of that is on the Cumberland Plateau and way up in the Smoky Mountains. High temperatures, though not record-setting, will be exceptionally hot even for late July standers. We are going for 96 degrees in the valley both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Both days will feel like 105. Onto Sunday: you already know what the temperature will be. This time, the 10% coverage of rain is way way up high in the Smokies. The rest of us will be dry and baking in high heat and humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is only 2 to 3 degrees cooler. Don’t expect any relief anytime soon. There’s a late day slim chance of showers and thunderstorms. If and when any rain does develop, storms can become strong. We are marginally cooler in the upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

There’s a better chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re back in the lower 90s late next week. Brand new signs in the 90 day trade show that August, September, in October should all be above average. That’s true here and across most of the lower 48 of the USA.

