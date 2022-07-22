Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The crash happened around 10 p.m., he said. The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was reportedly travelling north on the highway when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction turned left, in front of the motorcyclist. The victim then tried to stop, Erland said, but the motorcycle flipped.

After the crash, the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where life-saving efforts proved unsuccessful and he died, Erland said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

