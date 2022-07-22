Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation.

WVLT News originally went looking for answers on Wednesday when a viewer said there were vehicles, like buses, from both agencies on the tarmac of the airport. Neighbors in the area had seen the police presence and had questions about what was happening.

“If this is a drill, that’s one thing but, I would think someone from the city of Morristown would know something about this,” said Chris Bivens, a Morristown city councilman for the 2nd ward and a neighbor to the airport. “To where the people in the city and my ward would not be worried about this.”

Kevin McWilliams, a public information officer at the DEA, told WVLT News that there’s no need for anyone in Morristown to worry.

“It’s a routine operation and nobody is in danger,” he said. He further clarified that since the operation is ongoing, there’s not much more he could say. That’s in line with what TBI officials said as well.

That’s not the end of the story, however. McWilliams also said that once the operation is over in the coming weeks, he can say more about what’s been happening in the area.

