Sevierville boutique to close next month

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville prom, tux and wedding boutique said rising inflation and rent have lead to their decision to close the doors.

The Beauty and The Beast Formal Boutique on Bruce Street managed to stay open during the city’s streetscape project, but the latest blow is one the owners said is just too much.

They found out on Monday their new landlord was raising the rent to a level they simply could not afford. Now, they have just one month to clear out all their inventory.

“We kind of look at it, do we take a chance and take a risk on higher rent? Or do we just close the doors and end on a good note? ” said owner Ashley Flasher.

The locally owned business opened in 2018, and the Sevierville Streetscape project started shortly afterward. They survived that and COVID-19, but they could not make double rent work.

“We first opened our doors streetscape started. As soon as streetscape ended, COVID hit. So, the first two years of our business was financially straining. We finally had a good year last year,” she said.

They said they’re working with their customers to fulfill existing orders.

“We’ve already made arrangement with anyone who had one with us through September 1st. We have moved some of our October and November weddings. We’ve moved to another local store that does tuxedoes,” she said.

The last day of business will be August 27. Until then, they’re liquidating the store to get rid of all the inventory in stock.

Tuxedos are as low at $100. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

