Tennessee Football announces Knoxville NIL Club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Football team announced its new Name, Image, and Likeness Club created for fans to engage and support the players directly.

“If you’re a fan looking to support our team, this is how you can do it,” the announcement stated.

The Knoxville NIL Club is a player-led membership-based community where fans can support the team while receiving exclusive benefits. These include meet-and-greets, player Q&As, film breakdowns, and access to an “online community” that includes message boards to connect with the team.

According to the website, a monthly commitment of a $5 minimum allows fans to join the club. However, fans who contribute at least $25 per month can receive a free jersey, and those who commit $100 or more a month will get invited to a steak dinner with players in the fall.

Contributions will equally support more than 100 members of the team that are participating in the club.

