Tennessee man accused of being main supplier to gun trafficking ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A months-long investigation in New York led authorities to accuse a Tennessee man of being the main supplier in a gun trafficking ring, according to a release from Queens District Attorney Katz.

The investigation, titled Operation Hotcakes, took place over an 11-month span.

A Queens County grand jury indicted five individuals on July 19 for charges of criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy among others following an investigation by the New York Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a news release stated. Those included:

Anthony “Tony” Sanford, 57, of Jamaica, Queens

Oliver Sanford, 40, of Springfield Gardens, Queens

Jonathan Harris, 28, of Starling Avenue, the Bronx

Thomas Parsley, 44, of Mickle Avenue, the Bronx

Richard “Rick” Horne, 70, of Blountville

Horne was the main supplier of the trafficking ring, while the four other individuals were dealing, re-selling and distributing the guns across multiple counties in New York, the indictments alleged.

The Tennessee man previously operated as a private dealer at local gun shows in Knoxville and had been known to the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit, according to officials.

Investigators learned about Horne in January of 2022, when electronic surveillance caught two alleged traffickers making numerous trips to Knoxville, especially when gun shows were taking place, a release stated.

In March, officials said that additional authorized electronic surveillance uncovered one of the defendants traveling to East Tennessee, specifically to meet with Horne, the alleged gun supplier.

“Subsequent intercepted calls between Harris and Horne revealed overt discussions of makes, models, and prices of the firearms Harris would allegedly purchase,” DA Katz said.

Officials explained that federal law prohibits persons from engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license and, in addition, requires that sellers run a National Crime Information Center background check on purchasers.

However, according to charges, Horne “intentionally failed to abide by such regulations under the guise of a ‘private vendor’ while dealing in a large quantity of firearms he knew would be smuggled to New York.”

In total, officials with the New York Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized 180 illegal weapons, along with nearly 140 high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the group, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz released Thursday.

“Illegal gun traffickers who flood our neighborhoods with dangerous firearms put every resident of our borough at grave risk. We have seen far too many instances of guns, purchased down South and trafficked into New York, that are then recovered at devastating crime scenes, leaving bloodshed and tragedy on our streets. Cutting off the notorious Iron Pipeline supply chain of these deadly weapons is a top priority for my administration. I want to thank the NYPD’s Firearms Investigation Unit for working closely with my Office’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau in bringing these defendants to justice. We will continue our efforts against the proliferation of gun violence in this borough,” DA Katz said.

Horne was arrested on July 20 by law enforcement officials with the help of ATF officials and the United States Attorney for the District of Tennessee, DA Katz said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.