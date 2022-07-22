Two East Tenn. animal shelters receive $20K from local business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters received thousands of dollars to support ending pet homelessness and promoting animal welfare from a local business.

Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville donated $20,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley to support each organization’s work, according to a release. The donation came from a campaign called “Benzie’s Friends,” where the business set aside portions of local sales for the shelters.

“Continuing Sam Furrow and Ann Baker Furrow’s passion for community philanthropy, the dealership team selected the nonprofits because of their love of pets and the lifesaving programs and valuable resources both provide in East Tennessee,” a spokesperson for the business said.

On July 21, the Furrow Automotive president presented two checks for $10,000 each to shelter representatives at the car dealership, a news release stated.

“Providing compassionate care to animals is truly a labor of love,” Tolsma said. “The staff at Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, put their whole hearts into this mission. These organizations make a positive difference in the lives of pets and people in our community, and thanks to our customers we are able to contribute to that mission. After seeing the enthusiasm, we hope to bring back Benzie’s Friends every year.”

Young-Williams Animal Center serves as the official municipal shelter for Knoxville and Knox County, caring for thousands of animals annually. The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, was the first shelter to open in the state in 1957 in Knox County.

“Furrow Automotive Group and Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville are not only leaders in business – they’re leaders in our community,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “We appreciate Lee Ann and her team’s support, and we plan to immediately put the money to use finding ‘A Home for Every Pet.’ "

