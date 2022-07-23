Advertisement

Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana

The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate Danny Miller.
The marijuana plant in question, found growing behind the home of Cumberland mayoral candidate Danny Miller.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for mayor in one town in Harlan County has been cited after a marijuana plant was found growing on his property.

An anonymous caller called the Cumberland Police Department saying that someone in the Springfield community was growing marijuana plants in their backyard.

The home belongs to mayoral candidate Danny Miller, who was cited for cultivating marijuana after the plant was found next to his back porch.

The citation was issued after being found by Police Chief Kenny Raleigh.

