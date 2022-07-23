Cumberland mayoral candidate cited for growing marijuana

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A candidate for mayor in one town in Harlan County has been cited after a marijuana plant was found growing on his property.

An anonymous caller called the Cumberland Police Department saying that someone in the Springfield community was growing marijuana plants in their backyard.

The home belongs to mayoral candidate Danny Miller, who was cited for cultivating marijuana after the plant was found next to his back porch.

The citation was issued after being found by Police Chief Kenny Raleigh.

