Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off 29th year

Here’s when Grainger County’s famous tomatoes are available at the Grainger County Tomato Festival.
For the 29th year, people from East Tennessee and beyond begin their journey to Grainger County for their tomato festival.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 29th year, people from East Tennessee and beyond begin their journey to Grainger County for their tomato festival.

The opry takes center stage on Friday night as local music and comedy acts perform for a crowd of eager attendees.

“It’s fun. They sing and joke, and it’s just your friends, so it’s fun,” said Linda Ramsey, who was in attendance.

One of the comedians was Jodie Roach, who has been in that role for the last 15 years at the festival. For Roach, this event is a way to showcase a rural area of East Tennessee to people who may be seeing it for the first time.

“It’s a great thing for our county to show people what we do and we do tomatoes the best,” said Roach.

On Saturday, you’ll be able to buy fresh tomatoes grown in Grainger that taste better than a typical store-bought tomato, according to locals.

Along with buying tomatoes at several stands, you can also see the Tomato Wars, live wrestling, clogging, art, and visit food vendors. These events will be 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can visit the festival’s website for more information.

