The heat is on this weekend

Temperatures stay in the mid 90s for the weekend.
Sunny and hot this afternoon.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re waking up with patches of fog across the area and it’s also nice and warm as we’re in the 70s for many.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s only a limited chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon, otherwise most of us stay sunny and hot as temperatures reach the mid 90s. It’s going to feel even hotter as the heat index approaches 100.

Overnight we’ll stay mostly clear with temperatures falling to near 73 for the start of Sunday.

Sunday we’ve got much of the same once again with a stray storm or two and temperatures back into the mid 90s.

Humidity will be high right through early next week.
LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is only 2 to 3 degrees cooler. Don’t expect any relief anytime soon. There’s a late day slim chance of showers and thunderstorms. If and when any rain does develop, storms can become strong. We are marginally cooler in the upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

There’s a better chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We’re back in the lower 90s late next week. Brand new signs in the 90 day trade show that August, September, in October should all be above average. That’s true here and across most of the lower 48 of the USA.

Limited rain chances through the weekend.
