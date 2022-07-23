Advertisement

Man charged with six counts of aggravated assault of a first responder


By Mary Alice Royse
Jul. 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with six aggravated assaults against first responders after threatening them with a gun on Broadway Friday night.

Metro Nashville Police said at 11:40 p.m., officers were working to detain Ja’Corious Hudson, 19, of Nashville, when 19-year-old Cristopher Quintero of Antioch approached and started to interfere. Officers instructed Quintero to get back.

Moments later, authorities said a citizen yelled that Quintero had a gun. A security guard at Lucky Bastard Saloon was standing in the large open window of the bar and saw Quintero pulling the gun from the satchel when he jumped from the window onto Quintero and knocked the weapon from his grasp.

Officers expressed their sincere gratitude to the 41-year-old security guard, an Army veteran, for his quick action.

In addition to the six aggravated assault counts, Quintero is charged with unlawful gun possession, gun possession while under the influence, public intoxication, and marijuana possession. He is jailed in place of a $53,000 bond.

Hudson was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He posted a $2,000 bond.

