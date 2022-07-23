Mostly dry Sunday before an unsettled weather pattern sets up for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even though it’ll be hot Sunday afternoon, try to get out and enjoy the sunshine because an unsettled weather pattern sets up next week bringing us rounds of rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening we will see a few clouds with stray pop-up rain and storms. Overnight we should dry out with mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will start out near 73 degrees Sunday morning with plenty of sunshine! Highs will get closer to 93 but feeling closer to 100 degrees at times. A few more clouds and spotty rain and storms are likely along those mountain tops Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the new work week bringing us rounds of rain and storms.

Highs remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s throughout the week with those on and off rain and storms.

We’ll start out Monday with sunshine but clouds and scattered rain and storms arrive during the later afternoon to evening hours.

It looks like we’ll see the best chance for rain Wednesday with about a 60% coverage.

Later in the First Alert 8-day planner, temperatures could cool down slightly into the mid-80s by next weekend. Sadly, the scattered storms continue as well.

