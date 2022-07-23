Advertisement

NFD: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition from house fire


two dead following house fire
two dead following house fire(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were on the scene Saturday to put out a house fire where two people were trapped inside.

NFD said on Twitter that the house fire occurred at the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace. Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

According to the investigation, when crews attempted to enter the home, they had to force their way in because something blocked the door. Upon entry, they realized a person was blocking the entrance due to them attempting to escape.

As crews worked through the home, they found two victims. Unfortunately, crews said they could not perform life-saving procedures due to their injuries.

The one person found was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Metro Police are now on the scene to evaluate. And is unclear if there were more people inside the home then.

The identities of the three victims have yet to be released.

Nashville Fire said the scene is now an arson and homicide investigation.

Credit: Nashville Fire Department

This is a breaking news update; we will update the story as we learn more.

