Advertisement

Pro-choice banner appears overnight on abandoned United Equipment tower

INDECLINE focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and...
INDECLINE focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies.(INDECLINE)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the activist-art collective INDECLINE strung up a 40-by-40-foot banner on the abandoned United Equipment tower overnight, calling on citizens to “Aid and Abet Abortion.”

The massive banner represents a call to action in wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the collective said in a release.

Caption

Members of INDECLINE walked the banner weighing in at over 100 pounds up two dozen flights of stairs to access the roof for the installation.

The United Equipment building at 2205 Lamar Avenue was built as a feed mill in 1951 and has been vacant for over 20 years.

INCLINE released a project statement, reading:

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
Boater accidentally shot by group drinking and firing guns, report says
The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough's (bottom) cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are...
Crumbl sues rival cookie shop for ‘confusingly similar’ branding
Law enforcement officials removed more than 180 illegal weapons from our neighborhoods, along...
Tennessee man accused of being main supplier to gun trafficking ring

Latest News

Grady Chandler
Man charged for doing ‘donuts’ on Austin-East High School ball field
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Police lights
THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase
Supplies generic
Two school supply giveaways to take place in Campbell Co.
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
Additional information released after 3 killed, 1 injured in Anderson County wreck