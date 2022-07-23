Pro-choice banner appears overnight on abandoned United Equipment tower

Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the activist-art collective INDECLINE strung up a 40-by-40-foot banner on the abandoned United Equipment tower overnight, calling on citizens to “Aid and Abet Abortion.”
The massive banner represents a call to action in wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the collective said in a release.
Members of INDECLINE walked the banner weighing in at over 100 pounds up two dozen flights of stairs to access the roof for the installation.
The United Equipment building at 2205 Lamar Avenue was built as a feed mill in 1951 and has been vacant for over 20 years.