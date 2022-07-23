Record-setting crowd cheers on One Knox to second round
One Knoxville Soccer Club defeated Texas United in first round of USL League Two playoffs.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Soccer Club opened up its postseason Friday night against undefeated fifth-ranked Texas United.
One Knox entered its first-ever playoff match in its inaugural season in front of record attendance. 2,342 loyal One Knox fans packed out West High’s football stadium to catch the club in action.
Texas United saw their season come to an end in extra time as One Knox shut the door with a 4-2 victory.
One Knox is on to the second round of the USL League Two playoffs. The club will keep the home-field advantage in round two as they welcome West Virginia United.
The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at West High School.
