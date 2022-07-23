Record-setting crowd cheers on One Knox to second round

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Soccer Club opened up its postseason Friday night against undefeated fifth-ranked Texas United.

One Knox entered its first-ever playoff match in its inaugural season in front of record attendance. 2,342 loyal One Knox fans packed out West High’s football stadium to catch the club in action.

@OneKnoxSC fans have packed the house at West High for the first round of playoffs! pic.twitter.com/qmVTp0CSkn — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) July 22, 2022

Texas United saw their season come to an end in extra time as One Knox shut the door with a 4-2 victory.

One Knox is on to the second round of the USL League Two playoffs. The club will keep the home-field advantage in round two as they welcome West Virginia United.

The two teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at West High School.

Tickets can be purchased, here.

