Three killed, one injured in fatal wreck in Anderson County, sheriff says

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, crews with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck involving two cars at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community in Anderson County.

Three people in the same vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. One person in the other car was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in serious condition, officials reported.

Officials with ACSO said the wreck is currently under investigation. “We urge motorists to use an alternate route, if possible,” Director of Administrative Services with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office H. Tyler Mayes said.

