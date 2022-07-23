Union County authorities searching for runaway girl

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County authorities are searching for a runaway child.

The sheriff’s office said Skyler Linville was last seen at her home in Maynardville, Tennessee. Officials said she was possibly last seen in a red or black hoodie.

Those with information are urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Eddie Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.

