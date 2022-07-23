Union County authorities searching for runaway girl
The sheriff’s office said the girl was last seen in Maynardville.
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Union County authorities are searching for a runaway child.
The sheriff’s office said Skyler Linville was last seen at her home in Maynardville, Tennessee. Officials said she was possibly last seen in a red or black hoodie.
Those with information are urged to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Eddie Eddie Simpson at 865-992-4062.
