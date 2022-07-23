Advertisement

West High football ready to take program to new heights

Head Coach Lamar Brown is hopeful if this level of work ethic continues this team can go further than they have before.
Lamar Brown, West High Head Football Coach
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In just under a month, the lights cut on for the West High Rebels.

The team that went 11-3 and undefeated in the region last year is determined to take its program to new heights.

Head Coach Lamar Brown, who enters his sixth year with the team, said this is a team that gets better every day because of the way they practice.

Brown added they have a lot of youth on their team but not a lack of experience. Sophomores like Anderson Smith, outside linebacker, have some experience from playing last season due to team injuries.

This team continues to improve because Brown said this is a group that feeds off competition.

He’s hopeful if this level of work ethic continues this team can go further than they have before.

“We want to be the best that we can be every Friday night. We want to put in the work that it takes to do that. Our kids understand that, they know what it takes, and they know that it’s hard. There’s a few steps that we haven’t been able to climb yet that our kids are excited to get to go out and prove that they can take those last couple of steps,” said Brown.

The Rebels start their season on the road Saturday, August 20 against Bearden.

