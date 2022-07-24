Knoxville man works to world record number of push-ups for a cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Barry Linson from Knoxville has worked to break his own record of one million push-ups last year by doubling it this year, all while he raises money for the Special Olympics Knoxville.

Linson started doing all of his pushups during the pandemic since gyms were not open at the start of it.

“I’ve been doing this for 539 consecutive days,” Linson said.

Linson does workouts with his group, F3 Knoxville, where groups of men get together to worship, along with doing physical activity. The goal is to do the work together and motivate each other. Linson said these men help motivate him through his workouts, but his 11-year-old daughter also keeps him going.

“She knows what I’m doing. She knows I’m going for the world record and sometimes she does the pushups with me,” Linson said.

While Linson does his push-ups, he also wants to reach a monetary goal of donations for the Special Olympics. Linson has family members who are special needs, meaning the Special Olympics holds a special place in his heart.

His goal is to raise $2,000,000 for his two million push-ups.

“Chasing the lion is getting out of your comfort zone and doing something that people don’t think can be done and so I’m chasing the lion right now getting out of my comfort zone and pushing myself,” Linson said.

Linson is accepting donations on his GoFundMe page.

