Man charged for doing ‘donuts’ on Austin-East High School ball field

Grady Chandler will appear in court on August 2.
Grady Chandler
Grady Chandler(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for damaging Austin-East’s baseball field in January, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Grady Chandler, 41, drove his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado onto the snow-covered baseball field on Jan. 17, according to a report. Officers said he drove onto the field and drove in circles, causing deep ruts. The incident was caught on school surveillance video.

KPD officials said that Chandler admitted to doing “donuts” on the field with his truck and that he would pay for the nearly $3,000 worth of damage caused.

Knox County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Garfield Adams will appear in court as the victim in the case, the report noted.

He was charged with vandalism - $2,500-$10,000 and will appear in court on Aug. 2.

