Metro PD searching for man who assaulted 74-year-old woman inside home


Man who raped elderly woman
Man who raped elderly woman(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly raped an elderly woman inside of her home off of Bowling Road behind Elmington Park.

According to police, the man allegedly surprised the 74-year-old woman inside her home when she came in from doing yard work.

The woman claimed that he was in her home for at least 30 minutes, according to police.

Police are looking for a man who the victim said is white, bald, has tattoos on his chest and hands, and wore a bandana on his face. She added that he carried a black backpack and wore a gray shirt and green shorts.

Anyone with information should call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

