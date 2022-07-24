Officials suspect man was under influence after crashing car with two kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On July 19, an officer responded to a one-vehicle rollover and helped assist the driver and his two kids out of the car.

The officer spoke to a witness at the scene who said they saw the car roll over several times before coming to a stop.

Marshall Scott, the driver, told the officer that he lost control of his car due to a vehicle malfunction which he said caused him to not be able to steer the wheel correctly, according to the affidavit. This then caused his 2008 maroon Toyota 4Runner to go into the eastbound lanes across oncoming traffic and into a telephone pole.

The impact with the telephone pole caused his car to roll over several times before it eventually came to a stop in the 900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard West.

According to the affidavit, the officer said Scott had bloodshot eyes and a slow reaction time to officer questions. Scott had gotten injuries as a result of the accident and according to the affidavit, he got a hematoma to the left side of his forehead and abrasions on his left arm and hand.

EMS treated his injuries at the scene and Scott provided his license to officers.

While his license was being checked, officials found that it was revoked for a DUI and a history that showed four prior convictions for DUI in the state of Tennessee.

Based on the background check the officer suspected Scott was under the influence and was asked to perform a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, however, he did not feel safe performing the tests based on his injuries.

Scott was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where officials asked to receive a blood sample from him. According to the affidavit, Scott refused and refused to answer any questions. He stated, in the affidavit, that he was extremely tired.

After refusing to sign, officials received a search warrant for Scott’s blood due to his refusal and the circumstances.

