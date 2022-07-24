Advertisement

Officials with Decatur County Sheriff’s Office save baby that fell in pool


File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two officials with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office became heroes after they saved a baby’s life after it fell into a swimming pool.

On Saturday afternoon, around 5 p.m., deputies with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to a home on Largo Road in Decaturville in regards to an infant that had fallen into a swimming pool and was unresponsive.

Sgt. Adam Englan and Deputy Rob Youngson arrived before EMS were able to perform CPR on the baby, eventually reviving the child.

When EMS arrived, the child was revived and crying and was taken to a local hospital where officials said it is doing well.

