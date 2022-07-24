THP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing during Sevier Co. police chase

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by Sevier County authorities Saturday evening, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Zachary Gorman, 32, of Kodak, was traveling northbound on Veterans Parkway while being pursued by Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The report stated Gorman ran a red light and struck a Honda Odyssey that was making a left turn onto Veterans Parkway at McCarter Road.

Gorman was thrown from his motorcycle and rolled underneath another vehicle, the report stated. He was killed in the crash.

According to the report, Gorman was wearing a helmet.

No other injuries were reported, officials said.

