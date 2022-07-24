Two school supply giveaways to take place in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - School supplies will be given to those in need at two upcoming giveaway events hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The first school supply giveaway will be on July 29 at Jellico High School from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Another event will be held July 30 at the Campbell County High School from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will take place on the LaFollette side, an announcement noted.

CCSO officials said supplies were first come, first serve and could only be picked up in a drive-thru. Authorities also noted that they preferred for children to be present during the events, if possible.

Those with questions can call 423-566-7446.

