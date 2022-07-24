Advertisement

Unsettled weather pattern brings rounds of rain for the new week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rounds of rain and storms throughout the new work week.
Scattered storms Monday
Scattered storms Monday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty to scattered rain and storms arrive Monday and continue on and off throughout the new week. We’ll have to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat throughout the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A stray storm or two is possible this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to near 74 degrees by Monday morning.

A few spotty to scattered storms are possible Monday morning. We’ll take somewhat of a mid-day break with more scattered storms Monday evening. About a quarter to half an inch of rain is possible. Highs will be near 91 degrees but feeling closer to the mid to upper 90s with that humidity sticking around.

LOOKING AHEAD

That unsettled weather pattern starts Monday and continues throughout the week. An isolated stronger storm is possible at times, but the main concern this week will be the chance for localized flash flooding. These storms could be slow-moving at times. Over the next seven days, some of us could pick up 3-4″ of rain.

Potential rainfall over the next 7 days
Potential rainfall over the next 7 days

Scattered storms return again Tuesday evening with a high near 88 degrees. Our best coverage in rain and storms arrives Wednesday with on and off storms throughout the day.

We could potentially be tracking a cold front that will actually move into the region Thursday into Friday bringing overnight rain and storms and cooler air by the weekend.

This unsettled weather pattern could continue into the weekend and early next week. Something we’ll keep a close eye on over the next several days. Keep the rain gear and WVLT First Alert weather app with you throughout the week for the latest.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner

