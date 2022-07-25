Advertisement

Couple arrested for four counts of child neglect

Man and women arrested for child neglect.,
Man and women arrested for child neglect.,(Tipton County)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Covington, Tenn. (WMC) - A man and woman were arrested for four counts of child neglect and abuse after soliciting drugs while children were in the house, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said.

On July 12, 2022, investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at Old Memphis, Rd. in Covington, Tennessee.

Resident Adam Stark was arrested for Possession of Schedule IV drug with Intent to Sell / Manufacture / Deliver and Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell / Manufacture / Deliver., Sheriff Shannon Beasley says.

A further investigation found four children living in the residents with their beds covered in dog feces, feces throughout the house, and the bathroom out of order.

On July 21, 2022, investigators and the sheriff’s office personnel returned to the residence and arrested Jamie May and Adam Stark for four counts of Child neglect and abuse charges.

May has a bond of $10,000, and Stark has a bond of $55,000.

