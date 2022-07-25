Efforts you can make to help the endangered Monarch Butterfly population

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Monarch Butterfly has been listed as endangered, according to a report by the Xerces Society.

In the 1990s, hundreds of millions of monarchs made the epic flight each fall from the northern plains of the U.S. and Canada to sites in the oyamel fir forests in central Mexico, and more than a million monarchs overwintered in forested groves on the California coast.

Now, researchers and community scientists estimate that only a fraction of the population remains—a decline of approximately 70% has been seen in central Mexico, and a drop of 95% has been seen in California.

Zoo Knoxville’s Amanda Haire said multiple factors are causing them to be on the brink of extinction.

”So one of the things that are really affecting the Monarch and other pollinators now is habitat loss which means they don’t have a place to shelter. They’re also are having a hard time finding food, and also the use of herbicides and pesticides,” shared Haire.

Haire said Monarch Butterflies are native species that we can see in East Tennessee in the Spring and Fall, and they’re essential because they are pollinators, which are responsible for helping us grow food.

To help the Monarch population, Abby Stanley with Stanley’s Greenhouse said people could plant native milkweed, but there are some things to look out for outside of making sure the plant is native.

“If it has been treated with some sort of systemic pesticide, that stays within the plant system for a long period of time. Neonicotinoids are the main insecticide of concern when it comes to that, so you just want to make sure that you’ve got products or that you’re buying something that has not been treated with Neonics,” explained Stanley.

When it comes to making sure the milkweed has been grown with harmful chemicals, Stanley said it’s best to shop local.

”Most of your local garden centers should know not to do that. We don’t (do that), but big box stores, I’m not really sure where that comes from and how that has been.” said Stanley.

Haire said Zoo Knoxville is also doing its part in helping to preserve the butterflies through a program called “Safe.”

”The Association of Zoos and Aquariums are all involved in Safe program, which means saving animals from extinction, and not only is that for our animals that are on exhibit right now, but it’s also for pollinators. So it’s something that any zoo or aquarium across the nation is working towards trying to get people educated and building habitats,” shared Haire.

